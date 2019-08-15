|
William Warren 'Wil' Hensel, Jr., 39 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
He was born in Lancaster, PA, on February 2, 1980.
Wil worked as a carpenter. He loved dancing and making people laugh. He enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes and corn hole, was a Ravens fan and was very knowledgeable on many subjects. He just loved life, but most of all he loved and enjoyed his sons, nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his fiance: Christina M. Winters of North East, MD; his beloved two sons: Cameron Michael Hensel and Maeson James Hensel; parents: William W. Sr. and Geraldine K. Hensel of Rising Sun, MD; two sisters: Tabatha Hastings (Kent) of Kirkwood, PA and Stacey Jean Kirby of Rising Sun, MD; brother-in-law: Duane Lunsford; and many nieces.
Wil was preceded in death by his sister: Crystal Mae Lunsford.
Funeral service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Encounter Church, 300 Hideaway Drive, Quarryville, PA, where visitation will begin at 12:00 noon.
Interment will follow services in Little Britain Cemetery, Peach Bottom, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations for Wil's sons payable to the Cameron and Maeson Hensel Fund, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 16, 2019