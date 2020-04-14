|
|
Windel Ray Sexton, 75, of Deland, FL, formerly of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a strongly fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Born in Galax, VA on October 3, 1944, he was the son of the late Edgar and Almeda (Smith) Sexton.
Windel is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Brenda Kay Sexton, his son; Raymond (Carole) Sexton: grandchildren; Ashley (Andrew) Jones, Ryan (Skye) Sexton: great grandchildren; Sonny Richarts Jr., Brooklyn Jones; siblings: Jerry, Delores, Jeanette and Donald Sexton; many nieces and nephews: his beloved puppy, Angel.
He started working at the age of 9. When his parents moved to MD he started working on a farm and from there went to working with Reg Weaver at his farm, who later became his father in law, they were inseparable. Windel then went to work at Chrysler, soon after purchasing his own farm and continued to farm throughout his career, he then retired after 34 years of service. He was very loyal to his employer, as a true chrysler advocate.
Windel was a perfectionist and a jack of all trades. He and his wife enjoyed traveling. He was the best husband, Dad and Pop Pop and will be missed more than anything.
In addition to his parents, Windel was preceded in death by brothers: Ronnie, Larry and Duane.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no service at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 17, 2020