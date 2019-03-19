Home

Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 135
300 Cherry Street
Perryville, MD
Zane Alexander Maldeis Obituary
Zane Alexander Maldeis, 22 years young, of Perryville, MD, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Laurie Maldeis and the late Jeffrey Maldeis.
He is survived by Laurie Maldeis and stepfather Greg Barron; his brother, Zachary Maldeis; grandparents: Buster and Phyllis Glover; aunt and uncle, Tina and Wayne Graybeal; uncle, Kenneth Glover; aunt and uncle, Debbie and Mike Maldeis; cousins: Kayla and Josie Maldeis; grandfather, Bob Maldeis; and uncle, George Maldeis. He is also survived by many friends. Zane was loved by all who knew him and always had a smile on his face. He never met a stranger in his short life.
A family directed memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 24 at the Perryville American Legion Post #135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville, MD 21903, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019
