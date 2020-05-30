Zelda Irene Whiteside
1927 - 2020
Zelda Irene Whiteside of Elkton, MD, age 93, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Zelda was born on March 20, 1927 in Elkton, MD to the late Howard Simpson and Katherine (Underwood) Rigg.

Zelda was born and raised in Elkton, MD. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed western books. She also enjoyed listening to her music. Zelda will be lovingly remembered as a jokester, she loved to laugh and had an ornery fun loving way about her.

Zelda is survived by her daughter, Maggie Riggs of Bear, DE; brother, Howard Simpson Jr. of Elkton, MD; half-brother, William Simpson of MD; grandson, Mark Allen Riggs and his wife, Erin of Philadelphia, PA. In addition to her parents, Zelda is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Ann Ryan; brother, Paul David Simpson; sister, Mary Louise Simpson.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff and all other staff members at Elkton Nursing for caring for Zelda.

A private graveside burial will be held at Elkton Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Elkton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
