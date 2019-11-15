Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Turner) Baylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Turner Baylor, born Aug. 16, 1954, in Columbia, Mo., passed away at home in Monticello Nov. 7, 2019 from pancreatic cancer.

Barbara moved to Tallahassee in 1974. She married Horry Baylor Oct. 20, 1977, then moved to Monticello in 1978.

She worked in land title research in Jefferson, Leon, and Gadsden counties for 40 plus years. She was an active volunteer in many Jefferson County School programs including the JCHS band and baseball. Her love for statistics and baseball were joined by keeping stats for various teams in the Florida Georgia Baseball League including the Monticello Tigers, Thomasville Sluggers, Miccosukee Devils, and the Jefferson A's. She was the first lady president for Jefferson County Babe Ruth Baseball in 2001. Along with baseball she is remembered for her love of crochet, family and holiday decorating.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Hungate Turner; siblings, David Latham Turner II and Carol Turner Smith; her husband, Horry Monroe Baylor; children, Jessica Marie Baylor (Gregory D.) Rothbard and David Benjamin (Adrienne L. ) Baylor and her granddaughter, Kathryn Marie Baylor. She was preceded in death by her father, David Latham Turner.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Monticello Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. A private interment service for the Baylor Family is planned in Cedar Key later in December. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to Big Bend Hospice or Habitat for Humanity.

