Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn June (Watters) Campbell. View Sign Service Information Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland 715 West Park Avenue Chiefland , FL 32626 (352)-493-4777 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn June Watters Campbell, 76, of Colstrip, Mont. passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born Aug. 31, 1943, in Orlando to Estelle and James Quincy Watters I. She attended Evans High School where she enjoyed art and science.

Carol married James Ronald Campbell Sr. Nov. 2, 1962 in Apopka. They later made their home in Cedar Key, where Carolyn was the manager of the Jiffy Food Store and was an excellent chef at multiple seafood restaurants. In 1975, her family moved to Colstrip, Mont. where she began her most significant job as a homemaker and raised her three children.

She was a member of the Montana Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star in Forsyth, Mont. for numerous years.

Carol enjoyed various forms of art including sketching, coloring, floral arranging and architecture.

She also enjoyed camping, fishing, and going to the beach. Most of all she loved being around her family. You could always find her teaching her grandchildren arts and crafts. Her greatest pleasure later in life was her daily visits with her daughter Alicia and her granddaughter Sara.

Her loved ones will forever remember their "Nana", her bright blue eyes, her infectious smile and laugh, and her generous southern hospitality. She welcomed everyone into her home for a glass of sweet tea and home-cooked meal.

In Nana's words, her greatest 'victory' in life is "overcoming the past, and raising three beautiful children who have become wonderful adults who I am very proud of! They have given me such joy." Her dreams for the future are, "for my children and grandchildren to hopefully make a difference in the world, find God and be happy."

She is survived by her three children, James (Tina) Campbell Jr. of Colstrip, Mont., Keith (Bridgette) Campbell of Miles City, Mont. and Alicia (John) O'Toole of Colstrip; six grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle (Kassi), Cole (Amanda), Ethan, Kaid and Sara; numerous nieces and nephews; her brother, Paul (Jeannette) Watters of Leesburg and her trusty sidekicks, Bubba and Sissy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James (Ronnie); brothers, James (Jim) Watters II, Robert (Bobby) Watters; sisters, Wanda Joyce Schultz and Kathryn Watters.

No services are planned per her request. There will be a family interment in the Shiloh Cemetery in Sumner, near Cedar Key, where she will be laid to rest next to her "love of a lifetime."

Carol is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777 and Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mont.

Carolyn June Watters Campbell, 76, of Colstrip, Mont. passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.Carol was born Aug. 31, 1943, in Orlando to Estelle and James Quincy Watters I. She attended Evans High School where she enjoyed art and science.Carol married James Ronald Campbell Sr. Nov. 2, 1962 in Apopka. They later made their home in Cedar Key, where Carolyn was the manager of the Jiffy Food Store and was an excellent chef at multiple seafood restaurants. In 1975, her family moved to Colstrip, Mont. where she began her most significant job as a homemaker and raised her three children.She was a member of the Montana Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star in Forsyth, Mont. for numerous years.Carol enjoyed various forms of art including sketching, coloring, floral arranging and architecture.She also enjoyed camping, fishing, and going to the beach. Most of all she loved being around her family. You could always find her teaching her grandchildren arts and crafts. Her greatest pleasure later in life was her daily visits with her daughter Alicia and her granddaughter Sara.Her loved ones will forever remember their "Nana", her bright blue eyes, her infectious smile and laugh, and her generous southern hospitality. She welcomed everyone into her home for a glass of sweet tea and home-cooked meal.In Nana's words, her greatest 'victory' in life is "overcoming the past, and raising three beautiful children who have become wonderful adults who I am very proud of! They have given me such joy." Her dreams for the future are, "for my children and grandchildren to hopefully make a difference in the world, find God and be happy."She is survived by her three children, James (Tina) Campbell Jr. of Colstrip, Mont., Keith (Bridgette) Campbell of Miles City, Mont. and Alicia (John) O'Toole of Colstrip; six grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle (Kassi), Cole (Amanda), Ethan, Kaid and Sara; numerous nieces and nephews; her brother, Paul (Jeannette) Watters of Leesburg and her trusty sidekicks, Bubba and Sissy.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James (Ronnie); brothers, James (Jim) Watters II, Robert (Bobby) Watters; sisters, Wanda Joyce Schultz and Kathryn Watters.No services are planned per her request. There will be a family interment in the Shiloh Cemetery in Sumner, near Cedar Key, where she will be laid to rest next to her "love of a lifetime."Carol is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777 and Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mont. Published in Cedar Key Beacon on Mar. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Cedar Key Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close