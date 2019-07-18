Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Beth" (Hughes) Griffis. View Sign Service Information Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville 311 South Main Street Gainesville , FL 32601-1803 (800)-433-5361 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth (Beth) Hughes Griffis went to be with her Lord on July 14, 2019.

Beth was born in Gainesville to Florence Cheeves and Harry Andrew Hughes on Dec. 1, 1921.

Born in Gainesville, raised in Cedar Key, as an adult she returned to Gainesville and became a life resident.

In 1960 she and her husband opened the first coin operated laundry in Gainesville. Success followed with four additional laundries. As their business grew, they branched out and opened Hi Neighbor Vending and Hi Neighbor wholesale companies.

Beth was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and a life member of Women of the Moose.

She was a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club and served four years as president. She was a life member of the Florida and National Federation of Garden Clubs and was a nationally accredited Flower Show judge. Later in life, she expanded her talents to include designing and making metal art sculptures and containers for flower arrangers.

Not forgetting her Cedar Key roots, she and Aubrey bought, and for 25 years, operated the Cedar Key RV Park. She remained an associate member of the Cedar Key United Methodist Church and was a board member of the CSO for the Cedar Key State Museum.

Beth embraced life to its fullest and lived it well. She loved to dance, attend Gator football games, travel the world, arrange flowers and win blue ribbons. We who knew and loved her will cherish her memory.

She will be missed by her daughters, Beth Wood, Clute, Texas, Freddie (Blair) Baylor, Ocala, Connie (Stanley) Griffis, Alachua; son, Michael (Pam) Griffis, White, Ga.; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Aubrey Griffis, her husband of 60 years.

Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 South Main Street Gainesville, FL. (352) 376-5361

