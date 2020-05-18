Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham Gore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Graham Gore, 89, of Orlando died peacefully surrounded by his family April 29, 2020.

He was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Chiefland. His children loved hearing of his childhood adventures on the family farm hunting wild turkey on horseback through the pine hammocks with his brother and best friend, Richie; catching catfish and redbellies on the Suwannee River and dodging the charge of the dairy bulls.

Graham proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and traveled to exotic locations around the world including the Philippines, Japan, Turkey, the Azores and Greenland managing NCO clubs.

He married the love of his life, Doris from Novia Scotia, Canada. They were married for 58 years and had two children, Linda and Michael and one grandson, Robert Graham.

A graduate of Valencia Community College and FTU, now known as UCF, with a BS in Business Administration in 1978, he joined the Independent Life Insurance Agency, now AIG, and retired 21 years later as a staff manager.

Graham felt the grace of God in his life. Despite living with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for 23 years, he thought only of the love he received from his family, the good times they shared and how lucky he was to live long enough to be a part of his children's and grandson's lives. He instilled the essence of a meaningful life into his every day as a devoted husband and beloved father.

Graham was the best dad ever to his children – inventing magical "Gore Holidays" throughout their childhood, watching the sunrise at Daytona Beach with a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, sleeping in the back of their Datsun 510 hatchback parked on the banks of the Banana River to ensure a front row seat for a late night or early morning shuttle launch, and out-running the lightning on the Suwannee River after a bountiful day.

Graham is survived by his loving wife, Doris; his daughter, Linda M. Watts and son-in-law Alan Watts of Winter Park; his son, Michael J. Gore of San Francisco, Calif.; his best buddy and grandson, Robert Graham Watts, his sister, Flossie Mae (Slaughter) Mann of Cedar Key and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Novell Robinson Gore Sr. and Permelia (Davis) Gore and his brothers, Richie, Joe, N.R., LeRoy and sisters, Alice Matheny, Emma McIntosh and Eugenia Geiger.

A private service and burial took place in Orlando May 8. A celebration of Graham's life with a Requiem Eucharist at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Winter Park will be announced later.

The family welcomes prayers and condolences.

Memorials are welcome to , 1-800-955-4572.

Arrangements were entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 East Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806, 407-898-2561, Graham Gore, 89, of Orlando died peacefully surrounded by his family April 29, 2020.He was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Chiefland. His children loved hearing of his childhood adventures on the family farm hunting wild turkey on horseback through the pine hammocks with his brother and best friend, Richie; catching catfish and redbellies on the Suwannee River and dodging the charge of the dairy bulls.Graham proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and traveled to exotic locations around the world including the Philippines, Japan, Turkey, the Azores and Greenland managing NCO clubs.He married the love of his life, Doris from Novia Scotia, Canada. They were married for 58 years and had two children, Linda and Michael and one grandson, Robert Graham.A graduate of Valencia Community College and FTU, now known as UCF, with a BS in Business Administration in 1978, he joined the Independent Life Insurance Agency, now AIG, and retired 21 years later as a staff manager.Graham felt the grace of God in his life. Despite living with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for 23 years, he thought only of the love he received from his family, the good times they shared and how lucky he was to live long enough to be a part of his children's and grandson's lives. He instilled the essence of a meaningful life into his every day as a devoted husband and beloved father.Graham was the best dad ever to his children – inventing magical "Gore Holidays" throughout their childhood, watching the sunrise at Daytona Beach with a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, sleeping in the back of their Datsun 510 hatchback parked on the banks of the Banana River to ensure a front row seat for a late night or early morning shuttle launch, and out-running the lightning on the Suwannee River after a bountiful day.Graham is survived by his loving wife, Doris; his daughter, Linda M. Watts and son-in-law Alan Watts of Winter Park; his son, Michael J. Gore of San Francisco, Calif.; his best buddy and grandson, Robert Graham Watts, his sister, Flossie Mae (Slaughter) Mann of Cedar Key and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Novell Robinson Gore Sr. and Permelia (Davis) Gore and his brothers, Richie, Joe, N.R., LeRoy and sisters, Alice Matheny, Emma McIntosh and Eugenia Geiger.A private service and burial took place in Orlando May 8. A celebration of Graham's life with a Requiem Eucharist at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Winter Park will be announced later.The family welcomes prayers and condolences.Memorials are welcome to , 1-800-955-4572.Arrangements were entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 East Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806, 407-898-2561, www.careyhandcolonialfh.com. Published in Cedar Key Beacon on May 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Cedar Key Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.