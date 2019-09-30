Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wadley Webb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sept. 26, 2019, James Wadley Webb passed away peacefully at his home of 55 years, surrounded by his family.

Jim was a man who exuded generosity, love, empathy, and faithfulness. He was a compassionate mentor and friend to many, though his favorite role was always as dedicated husband to June LeBlanc Webb, his wife of nearly 57 years.

He adored being a father to his eight children; grandfather to 22; great-grandfather to three and brother to Nancy Sutton of Marietta, Ga.

He was someone who lived with intentionality, purpose and joy, fueled by the grace and love he received from his relationship with Christ.

Jim was born in Tampa Jan. 20, 1936. He spent most of his career at Procter & Gamble, where he was crucial in the professional development of many colleagues, especially as a Senior Manager in Human Resources.

After his retirement from P&G in 1994, he joined Triaxia Partners as Executive Chairman, sharing his expertise and extraordinary insight developed through his years of being on the front lines of human experience.

One of his most significant contributions was his work with Eagle Ranch in Flowery Branch, Ga. For more than three decades, Jim served on the board of Eagle Ranch, guiding and supporting the organization in its mission to make life better for children and families. His final passion project was the Wings Center, a facility offering community-based services on the Eagle Ranch property. The Wings Center at Eagle Ranch aims to meet the growing need for mental healthcare and comprehensive family support in the surrounding community and will enable the ranch to mentor and support organizations with similar missions. The center will be named the James W. Webb Wings Center in his memory.

He will be laid to rest in his ancestral home of Cedar Key, close to his beloved parents, Etta Wadley Webb Watson and Douglas Drew Webb.

Jim's memorial will be held at Eagle Ranch Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, he requested that contributions be made to Eagle Ranch (

We ask that attendants of his service dress in joyful colors to celebrate his life, legacy, and the joy he brought into the lives of so many people. The family desires that this memorial service reflect how Jim spent his life: glorifying God by loving and serving others. On Sept. 26, 2019, James Wadley Webb passed away peacefully at his home of 55 years, surrounded by his family.Jim was a man who exuded generosity, love, empathy, and faithfulness. He was a compassionate mentor and friend to many, though his favorite role was always as dedicated husband to June LeBlanc Webb, his wife of nearly 57 years.He adored being a father to his eight children; grandfather to 22; great-grandfather to three and brother to Nancy Sutton of Marietta, Ga.He was someone who lived with intentionality, purpose and joy, fueled by the grace and love he received from his relationship with Christ.Jim was born in Tampa Jan. 20, 1936. He spent most of his career at Procter & Gamble, where he was crucial in the professional development of many colleagues, especially as a Senior Manager in Human Resources.After his retirement from P&G in 1994, he joined Triaxia Partners as Executive Chairman, sharing his expertise and extraordinary insight developed through his years of being on the front lines of human experience.One of his most significant contributions was his work with Eagle Ranch in Flowery Branch, Ga. For more than three decades, Jim served on the board of Eagle Ranch, guiding and supporting the organization in its mission to make life better for children and families. His final passion project was the Wings Center, a facility offering community-based services on the Eagle Ranch property. The Wings Center at Eagle Ranch aims to meet the growing need for mental healthcare and comprehensive family support in the surrounding community and will enable the ranch to mentor and support organizations with similar missions. The center will be named the James W. Webb Wings Center in his memory.He will be laid to rest in his ancestral home of Cedar Key, close to his beloved parents, Etta Wadley Webb Watson and Douglas Drew Webb.Jim's memorial will be held at Eagle Ranch Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, he requested that contributions be made to Eagle Ranch ( www.eagleranch.org ).We ask that attendants of his service dress in joyful colors to celebrate his life, legacy, and the joy he brought into the lives of so many people. The family desires that this memorial service reflect how Jim spent his life: glorifying God by loving and serving others. Published in Cedar Key Beacon on Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Cedar Key Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close