Heaven truly received an angel, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Jean Shirley Goodrich (Pat Hamilton Goodrich) loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully at her daughter's home in Cedar Key.

Pat was born in New Britain, Conn. Feb. 13, 1929, and lived for over 90 years. Her parents were Arthur and Prudence Jones. She was the eldest and last surviving of four siblings.

Married to John C. Hamilton Junior, they raised five children and became residents of Cedar Key in 1974.

With her zest for life and love of the arts, she enrolled in college in her 60s with a major in art.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Cedar Key Garden Club, Women's Club and Cedar Key Art Co-op. Her artwork can be found in homes and businesses in and around Cedar Key.

Always a warrior, she survived breast cancer. She was the Avon Lady in Cedar Key for many years, and sang in her church choir. Her greatest gift to us was her example of strength, perseverance, love, compassion and kind-heartedness, against all odds. She has passed on her strength to all of us.

