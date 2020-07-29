Thomas Monroe Rooks, 65, of Cedar Key passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born in the City of Alachua, at home on March 5, 1955 to Enoch Murrah and Ollie Mae Harris Rooks. He attended the Alachua Methodist Church in Alachua.

Tom started his career off in the Alachua Police Department. In 1981 he moved to Cedar Key where he started his career with the State of Florida Department of Natural Resources. Later he moved over to law enforcement where he retired with 32 years of service.

His hobbies included fishing, hunting turkeys, hog and deer as well as arrow heads. He loved reading and studying history.

Some knew him as Thomas, some as Tommy, his wife as Tom, son Logan as Dad, some as Uncle Tom and Friend by many.

Tom is survived by his wife of 25 ½ years, Lilly Rooks of Cedar Key; son, Logan Rooks of South Carolina; two sisters, Lora Patterson of New York and Sandra Harrison of North Carolina; stepdaughter, JoAnne Osteen of Cedar Key; two stepsons, James Hathcox of Bronson and Kalanu Helton of Chiefland; six grandkids; one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Enoch Murrah Rooks Jr.

He will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Shiloh Cemetery.

Mr. Rooks is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Children's Table Food Bank, P.O. Box 222, Bronson, FL 32621

