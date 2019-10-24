Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ferreira Funeral Services 250 N Lowder St Macclenny , FL 32063 (904)-259-5700 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ferreira Funeral Services 250 N Lowder St Macclenny , FL 32063 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Ferreira Funeral Services 250 N Lowder St Macclenny , FL 32063 View Map Interment 2:30 PM Jacksonville National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

CPO William Stanley Hathcox, retired U.S Navy, lovingly known as "Jumbo", 76, of Macclenny passed away Oct. 21, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born Oct. 15, 1943 in Cedar Key, to the late William Alexander Hathcox Sr. and Hansome Dees Hathcox.

William married the love of his life Yarian Roof on Nov. 15, 1968. He was a kind and loving man whose wife was his world. Without her he would have been lost. William loved his family dearly. He was a very stern but loving man. Anytime William was asked his opinion on something, he always told you what he thought, not what you wanted to hear.

William was an avid football fan and loved his Florida Gators. He was also involved in politics and enjoyed watching Fox News. We knew not to interrupt either of those.

William was a proud American. He served 21 years in the United States Navy as a Fleet Marine Force Corpsman (FMF). Serving his country in multiple tours in Vietnam, William earned two Purple Hearts, National Defense Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Citation and others. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he worked 10 years with the Florida Department of Corrections where he furthered his education in the medical field. The remainder of his years were spent traveling and enjoying time together with his wife of 51 years and family.

William battled cancer for many years prior to passing he will be missed by many people, but most of all his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William "Bill" Alexander Hathcox Jr.

William is survived by his wife, Yarian Hathcox; daughter, Michelle Lowery; sons, Michael A Hathcox (Angie Tuberville), Charlie Magee; grandchildren, Chris Lowery, Brandon Lowery, Colby Hathcox, Alexandrya Magee, Dalton Hathcox, Alexander Magee and Karlie Hathcox; great-grandchildren, Zoey Lowery, Ethan Hourigan, Asher Hathcox; brothers, Charles (Jean) Hathcox, Ron Smith, and Johnny (Amolene) Hathcox; sisters, Barbara (Larry) Seymour, Jolene (David) Elliot; and lifelong childhood friend, Lloyd Collins.

A Celebration of William's Life will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at noon at Ferreira Funeral Services with Father Richard Rasch as celebrant. Interment will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. where military honors will be rendered.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

