SHELLSBURG: Aileen Emerson, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Gardens of Cedar Rapids.Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Masks will be required, due to COVID 19 concerns. Memorials or condolences may be forwarded to Ronda Emerson 260 21st Avenue SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404,Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com