Vinton-Alice M. Meyer, 84, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Crestview Acres in Marion from complications of Alzheimers. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Prairie Creek Christian Church, rural Vinton, with Rev. Kurt Brubaker officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 pm Sunday, November 10 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and for an hour before services at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery.
Alice was born August 20, 1935 near Brandon, the daughter of Bill and Eva Bearbower Floyd. When Alice was three years old Eva died and Bill married Mary C. Geater. Alice graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1953. On Feb 4, 1956 she was united in marriage with Richard H. Meyer in Vinton. Alice enjoyed being busy and did secretarial work for Dr. Corbett, Rockwell-Collins and Meyer Homes. She liked gardening, dancing, doing crafts and baking cookies.
She is survived by her children, Dixie Meyer, Vinton, Deb (Jeff) Alexander, Indianola, Alan (Donna) Meyer, Cedar Rapids, and Cheri (Brad) Buresh, Cedar Rapids; ten grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard in 1996 of ALS; twin sisters, Ruth Werning and Ruby Goken and grandson, Chase Meyer.
Memorials will be directed to ALS and Alzheimers Research.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Alice and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Nov. 8, 2019