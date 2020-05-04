Anthony Wayne "Tony" Melahouse
GARRISON: Anthony Wayne "Tony" Melahouse, age 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Garrison Cemetery.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on May 4, 2020.
