GARRISON: Anthony Wayne "Tony" Melahouse, age 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Garrison Cemetery.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Times on May 4, 2020.