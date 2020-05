Or Copy this URL to Share

Online condolences GARRISON: Anthony Wayne "Tony" Melahouse, age 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart.Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Garrison Cemetery.Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

