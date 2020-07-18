1/1
Arleme A (Voeltz) Taschner
1918 - 2020
KEYSTONE: Arlene A. Voeltz Taschner age 101 was born September 22, 1918 at Howard, South Dakota and passed away in her home on Friday, July 17, 2020.
A private service will be Sunday, July 19, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Keystone, Iowa. Interment will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Luzerne. A memorial fund has been established.
She was the daughter of Otto and Alma (Backes) Voeltz. Arlene was united in marriage to Herbert Taschner on June 5, 1938 in Howard. She was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod and spent many years as an organist, Sunday School teacher and member of various organizations at her churches. She was also a member of the Legion Auxiliary. She knitted caps for newborns at St. Luke's.
Arlene enjoyed crafting, quilting, knitting but most of all spending time with her family and playing cards.
Left to cherish Arlene's memory are her 4 children, Jean (Gordon) Stelling of Cedar Rapids, Marilyn Mittan of Luzerne, Betty (Rick) Nelson of Cedar Rapids and James (Pamela) Taschner of Luzerne. 11 Grandchildren: Tina (Joe) Livingston, Todd (Sue Ellen) Stelling, Tamera (Bruce) Olson, Michael (Angie) Mittan, Pamela (Chris) Pippert, Todd (Stephanie) Nelson, Tami (Darrell) Rairdin, Laura Mudd, Jill (Richard) Peery, Patrick (Rhonda Salkfleet) Taschner, John (April Shoudy) Taschner 3 Step-Grandchildren: Rebecca (Charlie) Duke, Rachel Hopper, Jesse (Shelley) Lopez; 20 Great-Grandchildren and 10 Step Great-Grandchildren; 1 Great Great-Grandchild, and nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2005, her parents and her sister, Norma Gluesing.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
