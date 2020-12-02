VAN HORNE: Arlene Sindt, 88, of Story City, formerly of Van Horne, died November 30, 2020 at Bethany Manor in Story City after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer's. Funeral services will be 2 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Van Horne with Pastor David Lingard officiating. Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery near Keystone. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation.
Arlene was born May 16, 1932 in rural Iowa County to Herman and Ida (Wille) Iburg. The family later moved to Benton County and she grew up on the Iburg farm north of Keystone. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith on June 12, 1932 and confirmed on April 14, 1946. She graduated from Keystone High School as valedictorian of her class.
Arlene and Wilbert D. Sindt were married in 1953 by Pastor A.W. Braurer of St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. After a honeymoon trip to Florida, they settled at their farm north of Van Horne. They retired from farming in 1996 and continued to reside at the farm until December 2013 when they moved to Bethany Manor at Story City to be close to their son and daughter-in-law.
Arlene was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Van Horne. She thoroughly enjoyed working with her friends at the annual soup suppers and Missionary Society quilting projects. Arlene cherished the long friendships with St. Andrew's members.
Arlene worked hard with Wilbert on the family farm. She operated a laying hen operation, raised dairy calves and operated the bailer. She also had a large garden, canned fruits and vegetables and dressed chickens. Arlene was a very good cook and baked exceptional pies and deserts. She always had coffee and lunch for the many friends and relatives that frequently visited the farm.
Arlene loved her parents and sisters Ruth and Selma. Her parents, sisters, niece, nephews and grandchildren were central to her life.
She is survived by her son, Gregory (Patty) Sindt of Story City; and her grandchildren Christa Sindt of Eagan, Minnesota; Amanda (Jason) Ryon of Carlisle; Andrew (Abbey) Sindt of Ames; Abigail Sindt of Grimes; and five great grandchildren, Adeline Head and Noah, Ellie, Amelia and Ada Ryon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilbert, her stillborn daughter Lori Ann, sisters Ruth Schadle and Selma Gahring, and nephew Richard Schadle.
Memorials can be directed to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at Van Horne.
Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.