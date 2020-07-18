1/1
Barbara Jeanne (Lemon) Smith
1940 - 2020
VINTON-Barbara Jeanne Lemon Smith, 80, went to her heavenly home Thursday, July 16, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics after suffering a stroke July 9, 2020.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo with Chaplain Gordon Lewis officiating.
Barbara was born a "firecracker" July 4, 1940 in Dubuque, the daughter of John Henry and Edith Delores Sutton Lemon. She was christened October 1, 1944 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Dubuque. Barb grew up in Waterloo attending Edison Elementary, Sloan Junior High and graduated from West High in 1958.
On November 22, 1958, Barbara married Lee Edward Smith, Jr. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Waterloo. She just lost Lee March 6, 2020. They had enjoyed 61 years together. They lived in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and moved to Vinton in 1966. After working for 30 years as Vinton's city clerk, Barb retired in 2000. She then helped Lee run Vinton Trophy and Awards until they sold the business.
Barb enjoyed reading, nature, fishing and bird watching. But, spending time with family was her favorite pasttime of all. Her laugh was contagious and she lived her life with a positive attitude.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Ken) Morrow, of West Des Moines and Cyndee (Steve) Sinnott, of LeRoy, Il; son, Mark (Lori) Smith of Vinton; grandchildren, Aaron (Lisa) Morrow, Eric (Kendra) Morrow, Cassie (Andrew) Mitchell, Chris (Crystal Reynolds) Sinnott, Cory Sinnott, Adam Smith and Mandy Kakac; 10 great grandchildren (the "Littles"); nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee; brothers, Robert, Herman, James and John Henry Jr. (in infancy) Lemon; infant triplet grandsons, Nicholas, Rusty and Mitchell Smith
A memorial fund has been established.
Even in death, Barb continued to be a "giving individual" as an eye donor.
VanSteenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Barbara and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
