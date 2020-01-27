|
|
Vinton--Barbara June (Geiken) Cassens, 82, of Marshalltown, Iowa, (formerly Vinton, Iowa) died on January 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at First Christian Church in Vinton with Pastor Dave Neas officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28 from 4 to 7 p.m., at First Christian Church in Vinton and 1 hour before service on Wednesday. Burial at Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton.
Barbara was born June 22, 1937, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Eileen Birker Geiken. She went to the 1-room country schoolhouse in Eden township until 5th grade. She then completed her education at Vinton Public Schools graduating from Washington High School in 1955.
On September 4, 1955, Barb was united in marriage with Harold Earl Cassens at First Christian Church in Vinton. The couple resided in Vinton, Chicago, Cedar Rapids, Newton, Vinton, and Marshalltown.
Barb worked at Farmers Savings Bank in Vinton during their first year of marriage. She then worked as a dispatch and cook at the Benton County sheriff's department. After moving to Cedar Rapids she did in-home child care. Harold and Barb moved to Newton where Barb was kitchen manager and Harold was camp manager of the Christian Conference Center (a church camp for the Disciples of Christ denomination). They lived there for 2.5 years and moved back to Vinton. Barb worked at Coast to Coast, the Iowa Braille and Sightsaving School as a para-educator and house parent, and at the ISU extension service.
Barb was a member of First Christian Church in Vinton, FCC Pow Wow Bible study group, Eastern Iowa Pond Club, and Modern Entertainers.
She enjoyed 4-H, sewing, music, Blue Bird leader, deaconess, sunday school teacher, avid gardener (vegetable and flowers), bird watcher, 4-H leader and 4-H fair judge, church treasurer, and making Hostess caramels at Christmas time.
Barb is survived by her husband Harold; their 3 daughters: Shirley+Lawrence Mann of Marshalltown; Lynnette+Walt Moss of Cedar Rapids; and Michelle Cassens of Tomah, WI; 2 brothers: Stan+Nancy Geiken of Vinton and Keith+Nancy Geiken of Ogden; sister-in-law: Janice+Kent Spangler of Lake of the Ozarks, MO.
Barb loved her grandkids and it was her passion to make their stays all about their favorites. Her grandchildren are: Brittney Mann, Eric (Leslie) Mann, Josh (Nicole) Laughridge, Matt (Beth) Moss, Kimberly (Dan) Floyd, Stasha (Michael) Mueller, Kimberley (Ray) Cole, and Alysa (Josiah) Renaud. Not only did she love and spoil her grandchildren but also her great grandchildren: Jake, Baby Girl Mann, Kaydance, Anlon, Mariah, Skye, Monroe, John, AnnRenee, Michael Jr., James, Hunter, Abby, Bentley, Sophia, and Solara. Barb also adored her nieces and nephews: Todd, Tina, Doug, Matt, Melissa, Brian, and Karen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Eileen; brother, Gordon; granddaughter, Brittney; and mother-in-law, Vera Hilton.
The family will direct memorials to Parkinson's research and First Christian Church of Vinton.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Barb and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Jan. 27, 2020