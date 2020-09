WATKINS: Betty Beatrice Clark passed away peacefully on Monday, September 1, 2020 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, with her daughter and granddaughter at her side.A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 4 - 6 pm at Phillips Funeral Home in Blairstown, Iowa. A private interment will be at a later date.Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com