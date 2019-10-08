|
Vinton-Beulah E. Moloney, 92, died peacefully Monday, October 07, 2019 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. There will be visitation from 9:30 until service time at the church Friday morning. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Beulah was born October 30, 1926 on the family farm near Newhall, the daughter of Cecil and Esther Thomas Rammelsberg. She attended Canton #9 country school and graduated from Newhall Consolidated Schools in 1945. In 1962 she married James Moloney at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They lived in Cedar Rapids and Beulah worked for the United States Department of Defense at Collins Radio. James preceded her in death in August of 1973. After retirement she lived in Marion, Newhall and Vinton. She enjoyed geneology, photography, flower gardening and her pets.
She is survived by her siblings, Fern Bauman, OR, Kathryn Knaack, Vinton, Roxy Roster, Vinton, Darlene Lawler, IL, Dale (Caryl) Rammelsberg, Cedar Rapids, Glen (Billie) Rammelsberg, Blairstown; sister-in-law, Deena Rammelsberg, MO; special niece, Kristy (Russ) Haefner and several other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mildred Rammelsberg, Cecil F. Rammelsberg and Esther Mae Johnson, brothers-in-law, Jim Bauman, Keith Knaack, Wayne Roster, Don Lawler and Chuck Johnson.
Memorials may be directed to a .
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Beulah and her family.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019