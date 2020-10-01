Vinton- Brennen Steven Still, 13, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City following a courageous battle with a rare brain cancer.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at First Christian Church, Vinton. Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Brennen was born May 4, 2007 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Brad and Christine (Meadows) Still. Brennen attended the Vinton Middle School with his eighth grade classmates. Whether he was hunting, fishing or "just enjoying the outdoors", Brennen was "happy" as long as he was with his family.
Brennen is survived by his parents, Brad and Christine Still; brothers: Austin and Evan Still; grandparents: Jerry and Julia Meadows, Steve and Julie Still; great-grandparents: Bill Imhoff and Jean Still; uncles: Mike (Shannon) Meadows, Seth (Holly) Still and Shane Still; aunts: Jennifer (Brian) Pladsen and Stephanie (Mark) Pritts and many great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Brennen was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Vince and Nancy Blank, Clarence and Minnie Meadows, Donna Imhoff, Ron Still and great-uncle, David Imhoff.
A memorial fund has been established.
Brennen's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to everyone at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital for the excellent care provided to Brennen and family. Also, the Still family would like to extend a "very special thank you" to everyone in the Vinton community, the Vinton school system, friends and family for all the love and support provided to them throughout his journey of life.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Brennen and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.