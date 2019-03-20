Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Alan and Virginia Kae (Parr) Petrzellka. View Sign

NORWAY – Bruce Alan Petrzelka and Virginia Kae Petrzelka left their earthly home to spend eternity with their Savior after a motorcycle accident in Sarasota County, Fla., on March 15, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4-8 PM, at Cedar Hills Community Church, 6455 E Ave NW, Cedar Rapids, IA. The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 AM. Burial will be in the Linwood Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bruce was born August 7, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, IA to Dwayne & Cleo Petrzelka. He graduated from Amana Community School in 1978. Bruce worked at the Amana Sawmill, Chapman Logging Company, Gene Larson, Inc., Gordon Sevig Construction, Wendler Engineering, and drove school bus for Benton Community Schools, as well as farming.

Virginia was born November 8, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, IA to William & Ruth Parr. She graduated from Norway Community School in 1981 and worked at Colonial Manor in Amana, South Slope Telephone Company, UPS, Norwex, and drove school bus for Benton Community Schools.

Bruce & Virginia were married April 12, 1986, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway, IA and lived in the Norway area for their entire married life. They loved being with their children & families, traveling, boating, motorcycling, auto racing, camping, and spending time at the farm. Virginia was very active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program and loved documenting their family life through photography. Together with their sons, they started their family business, Petrzelka Dirtworks. Family, friends and faith were the cornerstones of their lives.

They are survived by three sons, Matthew (Kaitlyn), Nathan and Adam (Abby), and one daughter, Sara. They are also survived by their infant granddaughter, Willow Cleo Petrzelka. Bruce is survived by three sisters, Denise (Gary) Ellis, Deb (Lyle) Henderson and Tami (Ron) Wagner. Virginia is survived by her mother, Ruth Schutterle, brothers, Fred and Ron (Terry) Parr, and sisters, Marj (Greg) Becker, Darlene Parr, and Marilyn (Carl) Gerhold and step-sister, Melanne (Dick) Miller. They are also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shana Petrzelka. Virginia was preceded in death by her father, step-father, Melvin Schutterle, and brother, Donald Parr.

Memorials can be directed to the family at 7831 30th AVE, Norway, IA 52318. NORWAY – Bruce Alan Petrzelka and Virginia Kae Petrzelka left their earthly home to spend eternity with their Savior after a motorcycle accident in Sarasota County, Fla., on March 15, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4-8 PM, at Cedar Hills Community Church, 6455 E Ave NW, Cedar Rapids, IA. The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 AM. Burial will be in the Linwood Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.Bruce was born August 7, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, IA to Dwayne & Cleo Petrzelka. He graduated from Amana Community School in 1978. Bruce worked at the Amana Sawmill, Chapman Logging Company, Gene Larson, Inc., Gordon Sevig Construction, Wendler Engineering, and drove school bus for Benton Community Schools, as well as farming.Virginia was born November 8, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, IA to William & Ruth Parr. She graduated from Norway Community School in 1981 and worked at Colonial Manor in Amana, South Slope Telephone Company, UPS, Norwex, and drove school bus for Benton Community Schools.Bruce & Virginia were married April 12, 1986, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Norway, IA and lived in the Norway area for their entire married life. They loved being with their children & families, traveling, boating, motorcycling, auto racing, camping, and spending time at the farm. Virginia was very active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program and loved documenting their family life through photography. Together with their sons, they started their family business, Petrzelka Dirtworks. Family, friends and faith were the cornerstones of their lives.They are survived by three sons, Matthew (Kaitlyn), Nathan and Adam (Abby), and one daughter, Sara. They are also survived by their infant granddaughter, Willow Cleo Petrzelka. Bruce is survived by three sisters, Denise (Gary) Ellis, Deb (Lyle) Henderson and Tami (Ron) Wagner. Virginia is survived by her mother, Ruth Schutterle, brothers, Fred and Ron (Terry) Parr, and sisters, Marj (Greg) Becker, Darlene Parr, and Marilyn (Carl) Gerhold and step-sister, Melanne (Dick) Miller. They are also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shana Petrzelka. Virginia was preceded in death by her father, step-father, Melvin Schutterle, and brother, Donald Parr.Memorials can be directed to the family at 7831 30th AVE, Norway, IA 52318. Funeral Home Kloster Funeral Home

298 W Washington St

Marengo , IA 52301

(319) 642-3600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Cedar Valley Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close