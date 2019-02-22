Obituary Guest Book View Sign

VINTON: Carole Ann Salger, Vinton passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at her home in Vinton surrounded by her family of congestive heart failure, she had been in remission from lung and breast cancer for nearly four years. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton with Rev. Mark C. Urlaub officiating. Interment will be in the Dysart Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM, Thursday also at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at:

Carole was born on February 1, 1942 to Walter and Dora (Bockhaus) Pippert Roseberg in Dysart, Iowa and grew up on the farm with her brothers Dale, Ned, Edward, Carl, and Fred.

Carole's father passed away unexpectedly when she was a small baby, but the family continued farming in spite of this. When Carole was 5 years old her mother Dora married Otto Roseberg, a Garrison area farmer, and as a result of their move she attended Garrison schools and grew up on the farm there with an ever-growing family.

Carole married Marion "Butch" Herman Salger of Garrison on Feb. 9, 1963 in Vinton, Iowa. Butch and Carole were two peas in a pod, he preceded her in death.

Carole was a life-long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton.

Carole worked as a Certified Nurse's Aide at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton for over 50 years, retiring in 2011. Many will remember her loving care and many kind deeds over the years.

Survivors include her son, Daryn Edward Salger, of Vinton; her grandchildren, Logan Salger of Garrison and Alex Salger of Cedar Rapids and Brittany (Brett) Libbert of Vinton; her great grandchildren Tenli and Zayli Libbert all of Vinton; her brother, Dale Pippert of Vinton; her half-sister Rosemary (Dennis) Roseberg Billings and family of Buena Vista, CO, and her half-brother David (Holly) Roseberg and family of Columbia, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Pippert and Dora and Otto Roseberg and her brothers, Ned, Edward, Carl and Fred.

Carole's family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jenigiri and Michelle, Dr. Payvandi and Ali, Dr. Anwer and Jenny and Unity Pointe Hospice, especially Tammy and Polly for the excellent and loving care that Carole received.

Phillips Funeral Home – Vinton is in charge of arrangements. VINTON: Carole Ann Salger, Vinton passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at her home in Vinton surrounded by her family of congestive heart failure, she had been in remission from lung and breast cancer for nearly four years. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton with Rev. Mark C. Urlaub officiating. Interment will be in the Dysart Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM, Thursday also at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Carole was born on February 1, 1942 to Walter and Dora (Bockhaus) Pippert Roseberg in Dysart, Iowa and grew up on the farm with her brothers Dale, Ned, Edward, Carl, and Fred.Carole's father passed away unexpectedly when she was a small baby, but the family continued farming in spite of this. When Carole was 5 years old her mother Dora married Otto Roseberg, a Garrison area farmer, and as a result of their move she attended Garrison schools and grew up on the farm there with an ever-growing family.Carole married Marion "Butch" Herman Salger of Garrison on Feb. 9, 1963 in Vinton, Iowa. Butch and Carole were two peas in a pod, he preceded her in death.Carole was a life-long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton.Carole worked as a Certified Nurse's Aide at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton for over 50 years, retiring in 2011. Many will remember her loving care and many kind deeds over the years.Survivors include her son, Daryn Edward Salger, of Vinton; her grandchildren, Logan Salger of Garrison and Alex Salger of Cedar Rapids and Brittany (Brett) Libbert of Vinton; her great grandchildren Tenli and Zayli Libbert all of Vinton; her brother, Dale Pippert of Vinton; her half-sister Rosemary (Dennis) Roseberg Billings and family of Buena Vista, CO, and her half-brother David (Holly) Roseberg and family of Columbia, MO.She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Pippert and Dora and Otto Roseberg and her brothers, Ned, Edward, Carl and Fred.Carole's family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jenigiri and Michelle, Dr. Payvandi and Ali, Dr. Anwer and Jenny and Unity Pointe Hospice, especially Tammy and Polly for the excellent and loving care that Carole received.Phillips Funeral Home – Vinton is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Phillips Funeral Homes

212 E 6th Street

Vinton , IA 52349

319-472-2388 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Cedar Valley Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close