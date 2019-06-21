Obituary
Charlene Culbertson
Elkader, Iowa formerly of Vinton, Iowa
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Elkader, Iowa
Charlene Culbertson, 81, of Elkader, Iowa formerly of Vinton, Iowa died Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. Charlene was born April 28, 1938 to Leon and Vera Meredith in Vinton, Iowa.
Charlene was united in marriage with Cletus Schoeberl in 1958. To this union two children were born, Lynne and Kent. After Cletus passed away, she married Glenn "Mick" Culbertson in 1970. They later divorced. Charlene was employed at State Bank of Vinton for thirty years. After retirement, she worked at Wal Mart. In 2002, Charlene moved to Elkader and continued working part time. On April 3, 2019 she moved into Edgewood Convalescent Home. Charlene enjoyed helping people and loved to watch her grandson, Lane show horses and play football.
Charlene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne (Schoeberl) and John McGreal of Strawberry Point, Iowa; grandson, Lane McGreal of Strawberry Point, Iowa; and one brother, Charles Meredith of Vinton, Iowa.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus Schoeberl; son, Kent, in infancy; parents, Leon and Vera Meredith; and a granddaughter, Shannon McGreal.
Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.c
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on June 21, 2019