|
|
Vinton-Clarice Lilja, 90, Pea Ridge, AR, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Private services will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Services will be live streamed at 1 p.m. Saturday on our website Facebook page. Go to www.vsrfh.com , scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "F".
Clarice Marie Karr was born August 12, 1929 in Palo, IA, the daughter of Kenneth and Vera Hepker Karr. She grew up and attended school in Cedar Rapids, graduating from Roosevelt High School. On August 7, 1949 she married Ralph Lilja at the Olivet Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. Clarice worked for two years as a secretary at the Souvenir Pencil Company in Cedar Rapids. She and Ralph moved to Vinton where she was a sixty-nine year member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as president of the Circle and the Women's Association. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Cedar Rapids.
Clarice is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kotouc, Pea Ridge, AR; four grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and extended family, Mary and Jeff Vieth, Iowa Falls, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph, in 2007; son, David; and brothers, Bruce and Keith Karr.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Clarice and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020