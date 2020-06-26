Conrad Lee "Connie" Brehm
VINTON: Conrad Lee "Connie" Brehm, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Vinton.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the George G. Luckey American Legion Post #57 of Vinton and Air Force Military Honors. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com


Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
