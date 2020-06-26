KEYSTONE: Corley John Junge, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Promise House in Hiawatha.
Private family services were held with interment at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jun. 26, 2020.