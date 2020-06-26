Corley John Junge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Corley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEYSTONE: Corley John Junge, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Promise House in Hiawatha.

Private family services were held with interment at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home
92 5th Ave
Keystone, IA 52249
(319) 442-3315
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved