VINTON: Craig Weekly, age 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home in rural Vinton.
The family will greet friends from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone with Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery with graveside military rites, conducted by the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post #107 of Keystone and Navy Funeral Honors.
Craig was born on February 23, 1954 in Vinton, the son of Keith and Norma (Staab) Weekly. Following high School, he served his country in the United States Navy for two years. On October 25, 1996, he was united in marriage to Lori Martin at the Sunrise Christian Church in Lakeland, Fl. Craig was a registered Nurse and had worked as a case manager at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo. He was a sports fanatic and loved to play golf, he was a die-hard fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. He enjoyed caring for his yard and enjoyed watching westerns and mysteries on television. Craig was very family oriented and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Lori; children, Tammy Higdon of Vinton, Grady (Ashlea) Weekly of Clarksville, TN, Ben Weekly of Bangor Maine; 7 grandchildren, Venna Higdon, Myra Weekly, Nicala and Kason Higdon, Cora Weekly, Raina Sandry, Hattie Jo Weekly; 4 brothers, Doug Weekly of Newton, Dan (Joni) Weekly of Fairfax, Scott (Mary) Weekly of Chelsea, Brian Weekly of Center Point, and his sister, Barb (Craig) Selk of Vinton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Missy Oswald.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 22, 2019