Cynthia "Cyndee" Louise Garbers, 67, of Festus, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in Mercy Jefferson Hospital, Crystal City, Missouri. She was born April 19, 1953 in Vinton, Iowa, to the late William Garbers Sr. and Carolyn Ruth (Powers) Garbers.

Cyndee worked as a nurse aid for many years until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading books, doing scratch offs, and most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children; Joshua John (Nicole) Ohrt of Cedar Rapids, IA, Summer Carol (Danny) Meczkowski of Herculaneum, MO, Autumn Amber Ohrt of Cedar Rapids, IA, Spring (Pierre) Wright of Bellevue, NE, Winter Elizabeth (Heath) Evens of Cedar Rapids, IA, as well as her brother, William (Deb) Garbers, Jr. of Vinton, IA. She has eleven grandchildren: Austin Ohrt, Christian Ohrt & his significant other Sydney Franklin, Noel Meczkowski, Christopher Meczkowski & fiancé Bailey Cary, Jordan Meczkowski & his significant other Lexi Little, Thomas Meczkowski, Tristin Ohrt-Stagg, Teegin Akers, Trynitee Akers, Harmonee Wright & Laythen Wright. Three great grandchildren; Ryder Cary, Blake Meczkowski, Rorie Louise Meczkowski, as well as one on the way, Storm Ohrt. She also has two nieces & many other relatives and friends.

Cyndee was preceded in death by her father, William Garbers, Sr., her mother, Carolyn Ruth (Powers) Garbers, and her son, Michael William Ohrt.

Visitation will be at Mahn Twin City Chapel, Festus, MO on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Cyndee will be cremated, then buried with her son Michael at Evergreen Cemetery Vinton, IA Saturday June 27th, 2020.

Contributions may be made to the Festus Manor, Festus, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home Twin City Chapel, Festus, Missouri.



