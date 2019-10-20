Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Karr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Karr

Send Flowers
Dennis L. Karr Obituary
NEWHALL: Dennis L. Karr, 74, surrounded by his loving family, went to his eternal home on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. His family will greet friends from 4:00 until 8:00 PM, Tuesday at the church in Newhall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.