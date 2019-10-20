|
NEWHALL: Dennis L. Karr, 74, surrounded by his loving family, went to his eternal home on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. His family will greet friends from 4:00 until 8:00 PM, Tuesday at the church in Newhall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019