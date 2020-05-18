Don G. Reifenstahl, 88, passed away peacefully May 13, 2020, at the Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab Center in Vinton, Iowa.

Don was born July 19, 1931, and lived in Vinton his entire life. He was the son of Glenn and Nina (Harrison) Reifenstahl. He is survived by his daughters Becky of Bakersfield, Ca., Donna of Cedar Rapids, sons Bub, Rex, and Dan all of Vinton, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and his brother Jerry and wife Sue of Cedar Rapids.

A Celebration of Life family gathering will be held at a later date.

