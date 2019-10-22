|
Garrison-Donald L. Lint, 79, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha of natural causes. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton, with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Garrison Cemetery with military rites by the Iowa Military Honor Guard and the G. Hardinger American Legion Post.
Donald La Verne Lint was born June 18, 1940 in Garrison, the son of Carl and Mary Anna Vogt Lint. He grew up in Garrison and attended Garrison High School. On May 3, 1969 he was united in marriage with Beverly Purdy in Vinton. Don worked for Perfex and then the B L Anderson/Wendling quarries until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, coffee at the Hitching Post with his buddies and traveling the country with son, Mike, when Mike drove semi. His favorite activity, however, was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly, Garrison; son, Michael, Garrison; daughter, Mary (Randy) Rethman, Belle Plaine; three grandchildren, Lucas Lint, Rachelle and Ranae Rethman; brother, Dean (Wanita) Lint, Garrison and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Wheeler and daughter-in-law, Diane Lint.
A memorial fund has been established.
