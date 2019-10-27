Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-442-3315
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Cemetery
Newhall, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Stien


1939 - 2019
Send Flowers
Donald R. Stien Obituary
ATKINS: Donald R. Stien, age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids.

Public Graveside services was scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Newhall with Rev. Kevin M. Fiedler officiating. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Adolph H. Schueler American Legion Post #217 of Atkins. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.