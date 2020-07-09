1/1
Donald V "Don" Casbon
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald V. "Don" Casbon, 74, of La Porte City, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics of a stroke.

He was born June 30, 1946 in Dysart, the son of Vilah and Pauline Marie (Raub) Casbon.

Don graduated from Geneseo High School in 1965.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from October 25, 1965 until his honorable discharge on October 25, 1968.

He married Jorja Rae Harder on August 20, 1966 in Dysart.

Don was a member of the American Lutheran Church and the La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207. He and Jorja enjoyed wintering at their home in Arizona. Don loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Jorja Casbon; two daughters, Denise (David) Schultz and Darcy (Keith) Keegan; three grandchildren, Madelyn, Grace and Grant all of La Porte City; and a sister, Marcia (Larry) Luze of Dysart.

Preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, James.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved