Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2388
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Shellsburg, IA
Doris Boyer


1930 - 2019
Doris Boyer Obituary
SHELLSBURG - Doris Boyer, 89, of Shellsburg, passed away on the evening of October 20, 2019.

Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Shellsburg with Pastor Mark Leckband officiating. Internment will take place at the Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St., Vinton, IA. A memorial fund has been established.

Doris was born February 18, 1930 to Edmund C. and Jessie Schminke. She graduated from Shellsburg High School in 1948. On March 3, 1950 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Dean Boyer at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg. She devoted her life to raising her three children. She will remain forever in our hearts as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Doris was a very talented artist who specialized in sketches and paintings. She also enjoyed quilting, playing the piano and cultivating her flower beds. Her optimism, sense of humor and curiosity will always be remembered.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Ron (Barbara) Boyer of Brandon, IA, and Russ (Lisa) Boyer of Iowa City, IA; one daughter, Reyne (Kevin) Hartkemeyer of Highland, IL; her grandchildren Katina White, Marty Boyer, Ethan Hartkemeyer, Landen Boyer, Ciara Boyer, Myriah Tumilty, and Keasten Boyer; her step-grandson Jeremy Larsen, and eight great grandchildren; her sister Ida Mae Tompkins of St. Louis, MO and her brother Marion (Jeannine) Schminke , and sister-in-law Inge Schminke all of Shellsburg as well as several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one grandson and one granddaughter, her brother Oliver and brother-in-law Ralph Tompkins.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 22, 2019
