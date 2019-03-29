Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jean Meredith. View Sign

VINTON - Doris Jean Meredith, 87, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m.

Doris Jean Lawson was born December 7, 1931 near Ashton, IL, to Sam and Marie Grimes Lawson. She grew up and attended school in Ashton, attended Coe College and graduated from Arizona Teachers College. She was married to Roy Richardson for fifteen years, they had three children, and they later divorced. On November 24, 1979 she married Charles L. Meredith in Vinton. Doris taught fifth grade in Vinton and she was a co-owner of Bette's Fashion with her sister, Lois. Doris was instrumental in founding the Benton County Food Bank and devoted much of her time to it. She was an avid bridge player, belonging to multiple area bridge clubs. She was a devoted and generous benefactor to the Linn County Salvation Army.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Stanley Lawson.

The family will direct memorials to the Benton County Food Bank and the Linn County Salvation Army.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Doris and her family. Condolences may be left at

She is survived by her husband, Charles L.; children, Sam (Pepper) Richardson, Arvada, CO; Rachael VanValkenburg, Sister Bay, WI, Sarah (Dale) Schian, Phoenix, AZ, Paula (Kyle) McCuen, Montezuma, IA, Mike (Dana) Meredith, Centerville, IA, Dave (Kim) Meredith, Manchester, IA; 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sister, Lois Watson, Iowa City, IA, and sisters-in-law, Charlene Culbertson, Elkader, IA, and Angie Lawson, Phoenix, AZ and brother-in-law, Wilson Richardson.

Doris lived her life her way. VINTON - Doris Jean Meredith, 87, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.A memorial visitation will be held at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m.Doris Jean Lawson was born December 7, 1931 near Ashton, IL, to Sam and Marie Grimes Lawson. She grew up and attended school in Ashton, attended Coe College and graduated from Arizona Teachers College. She was married to Roy Richardson for fifteen years, they had three children, and they later divorced. On November 24, 1979 she married Charles L. Meredith in Vinton. Doris taught fifth grade in Vinton and she was a co-owner of Bette's Fashion with her sister, Lois. Doris was instrumental in founding the Benton County Food Bank and devoted much of her time to it. She was an avid bridge player, belonging to multiple area bridge clubs. She was a devoted and generous benefactor to the Linn County Salvation Army.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Stanley Lawson.The family will direct memorials to the Benton County Food Bank and the Linn County Salvation Army.Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Doris and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com. She is survived by her husband, Charles L.; children, Sam (Pepper) Richardson, Arvada, CO; Rachael VanValkenburg, Sister Bay, WI, Sarah (Dale) Schian, Phoenix, AZ, Paula (Kyle) McCuen, Montezuma, IA, Mike (Dana) Meredith, Centerville, IA, Dave (Kim) Meredith, Manchester, IA; 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sister, Lois Watson, Iowa City, IA, and sisters-in-law, Charlene Culbertson, Elkader, IA, and Angie Lawson, Phoenix, AZ and brother-in-law, Wilson Richardson.Doris lived her life her way. Funeral Home Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home

1212 1st Ave

Vinton , IA 52349

319-472-2233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Cedar Valley Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close