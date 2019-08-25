|
NEWHALL: Dorothy Jane Becker, age 87, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, with her family by her side, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Newhall with Rev. Craig Steimel officiating. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, rural Keystone. A rosary will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday at the church, followed by visitation from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. According to Dorothy's wishes, the casket will be closed at all times. A memorial fund has been established.
On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019