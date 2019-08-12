Home

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Dorothy Koehler


1930 - 2019
Dorothy Koehler Obituary
VINTON -- Dorothy Koehler, 88, of Vinton, died peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Dorothy was born November 1, 1930, in Keystone, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Clara Oehlerich Pohlmann. She attended school in Mt. Auburn.

Dorothy was self-employed as a home health aide, retiring in November of 2006. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, spending time with her family and gardening, particularly flowers. She was a member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Vinton.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Sara (Jim) Floyd of Urbana and Irene Schoelberl of Cedar Rapids; one brother, Duane (Elaine) Pohlmann of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Jacob and Jared Schoelberl; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard and John Pohlmann, and two sisters, Rose Evans and Jeanette Klingensmith.

A memorial fund has been established.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Vinton Lutheran Home for the loving care they gave to Dorothy.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Dorothy and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 12, 2019
