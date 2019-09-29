|
KEYSTONE: Edward J. McGivern, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home in rural Keystone.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Van Horne, with Rev. Brian Dellaert as celebrant. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery with graveside military rites by the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post #107 of Keystone and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Tuesday at the church. A memorial fund has been established.
Ed was born on May 19, 1932 in Marengo, the son of Peter M. and Loretta (Kibbie) McGivern Sr. and was raised on a farm south of Marengo with his brother Peter M. Jr.; and his sisters Maureen, Theresa, Alicia, and Peggy. He graduated from Marengo High School in 1950. Ed farmed until 1952 and married Lillian Jo Jagim on Oct. 4, 1952 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Van Horne. He served his country in the United States Army for 2 years, stationed in California and Alaska as a corporal. After leaving the service, he returned to farming in 1955, near Marengo, Norway, Traer and finally moved to the farm east of Keystone in 1959 where he has lived and farmed ever since. He also owned land and farmed in Texas, Minnesota, and Taylor and Mitchell counties in Iowa.
Ed and Lillian raised their 9 children, 5 boys and 4 girls who grew up to be doctors, lawyers, law enforcement officers, insurance agents, office managers, compliance managers, VPs of sales and farmers. Ed was very active in the American Legion after leaving the service. He rose through the ranks of Post Commander, County Commander, District Commander, and Department (State) Commander. He was a life member of Post #107 in Keystone.
Ed is survived by his wife Lillian Jo of Keystone; children, Mark McGivern of Orchard, IA, Michelle (Jim) Sweeney of Springfield, OH, Tom McGivern of Alexandria, VA, Bart (Lynne) McGivern of Van Horne, Greg (Pam Boston) of Robbins, Dr. Janet (Todd) Hoffman of Omaha, NE, Kate (Tom) Troja of Tuckahoe, NY, John McGivern of Mokena, IL, and Peggy (Bill) Levine of Wildwood, MO; 19 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Maureen Martin of Palo Alto, CA, Theresa Mauer of Memphis, TN, and Peggy Perez of San Diego, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Peter M. McGivern Jr. and sister Alicia Young.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019