Elaine Esther Tumilty Obituary
SHELLSBURG: Elaine Esther Tumilty, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:30 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Shellsburg Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow at 11:45 AM with Rev. J.R. Henderson officiating. A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020
