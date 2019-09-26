Home

Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2388
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
310 2nd Street East
Newhall, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
310 2nd Street East
Newhall, IA
View Map
Elaine Freie Obituary
NEWHALL: Elaine Freie, 91, of Newhall was called to her Heavenly Home on September 24, 2019.

A celebration of her life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Newhall, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Pastor Steven Rempfer will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 28 from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place following the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery near Newhall.

Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019
