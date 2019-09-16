Home

Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel
1221 First Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
319-362-1135
Ella Marie (Shonka) Bramow

Ella Marie (Shonka) Bramow Obituary
Ella Marie (Shonka) Bramow, 94, of Cedar Rapids, peacefully passed away at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa, on September 14, 2019.

Survivors include her daughter Joan Page , of Cedar Rapids, granddaughters, Nicole Alcorn, of North Liberty, Jody(Jason)Stoffer, of Iowa City; great grandsons Benjamin and Caleb Alcorn; sister Joyce Cummings, of El Paso, Texas; sisters in-law Viola Thomas of Clarence and Mabel Bramow of Vinton; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, John Charles and Marie Shonka; Edward, her husband of 56 years; daughters Jean Ann and Barbara Lynn.

According to Ella's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.

A special thank you to Dr. Andrew Peterson, Mercy Chaplains Martha and Julie, Megan, Suzanne, Lexa and everyone at Oldorf Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.

Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 16, 2019
