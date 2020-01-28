Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellamae Starr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellamae Starr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellamae Starr Obituary
Ellamae Starr, born in Vinton, Iowa, age 94, passed away on January 25, 2020. She spent the last few months in a hospital in Tacoma, WA. She loved to spend time with grandkids. She loved to write poetry, some were written in magazines and books.
Proceeding her in death was her husband, Earl, her father Lester Woolison, brother, James Woolison, mother, Ruth Hull, step-dad, Grant Hull, and brother, Jack Hull. Surviving family – Renee (Brian) of Burnsides, Tacoma, WA, sister, Bonnie Hull Rommann, brother, Gary (Mary) Hull of Vinton, brother, George Hull of Bloomfield, NM.
Services will be held in Tacoma, WA and she will be buried in the military cemetery with her husband.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellamae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -