Ellamae Starr, born in Vinton, Iowa, age 94, passed away on January 25, 2020. She spent the last few months in a hospital in Tacoma, WA. She loved to spend time with grandkids. She loved to write poetry, some were written in magazines and books.
Proceeding her in death was her husband, Earl, her father Lester Woolison, brother, James Woolison, mother, Ruth Hull, step-dad, Grant Hull, and brother, Jack Hull. Surviving family – Renee (Brian) of Burnsides, Tacoma, WA, sister, Bonnie Hull Rommann, brother, Gary (Mary) Hull of Vinton, brother, George Hull of Bloomfield, NM.
Services will be held in Tacoma, WA and she will be buried in the military cemetery with her husband.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020