Emma Belle Edwards, 94, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab in Vinton.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, October 24 at First Christian Church in Vinton with Dr. Pamela Edwards officiating. Visitation will also be held at the church from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday. Private Committal Services will be held. Memorials may be made to and First Christian Church of Vinton, Iowa.
Emma was the youngest child born June 14, 1925 to Sherman Earl and Laura (Remington) Wallace on a farm north of Vinton. She graduated from Vinton's Lincoln High School in 1942. On February 2, 1943 she was united in marriage to Dale Edwards at First Congregational Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2006.
Emma devoted her life to her family as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member of First Christian Church.
Her life will be cherished by her children Sharon (Jim) Smith of St. Louis, MO, Dr. Teryl (Pam) Edwards of Waterloo, Vicki (Rod) Milroy of Palo Alto, CA and Bryan (Ann) Edwards of Vinton; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Dale, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold, Louis, and Virgil Wallace and her sister, Helen Wallace Johnson.
Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 22, 2019