VINTON: Eugene Barnes, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vinton with Fr. Jim Brokman as celebrant. A parish rosary will begin at 5:00 pm on Tuesday at St. Mary's, immediately followed by visitation until 7:00 pm. Interment with graveside military rites will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established.

"Gene" was born on May 10, 1929 in Strawberry Point to M.J. and Hazel Marie (Lamphier) Barnes. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton with the class of 1947. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950 during the Korean war and served until 1954. After his discharge, Gene returned to work with his father and later his sons at Barnes Furniture in Vinton, where he continued to work until his death. On June 23, 1956, he was united in marriage to Mary Pfiffner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo. Gene was an active member of his community where he was a past Commander of the George G. Luckey American Legion Post #57. He also served as Vice President of the Vinton Chamber of Commerce and as chairman of Vinton Sweet Corn Days for 2 years. Gene was very proud of the fact that over 40,000 people attended the festival in 1957. He was also very active in his church, where he served as Grand Knight for two years in the Knights of Columbus and was one of the first lay-eucharistic ministers at St. Mary's. Gene was privileged to travel on the Honor Flight with his son John in 2014.

He is survived by his wife Mary; his children, Patty Barnes of Cedar Rapids, John Barnes of Vinton, Steve Barnes of Cedar Rapids, and Mike (Connie) Barnes of Vinton; his grandchildren, Jordan (Tessa Ridout) Barnes, Joel Barnes, Kate (John Brungard) Henderson, Kristin Henderson and Aaron Henderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

