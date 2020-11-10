SHELLSBURG: Evelyn Marie Bland, age 76, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, from injuries sustained in a fall at her home.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton with Pastor Randy Kasch officiating. Interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Public visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Masks should be worn at the funeral home during the visitation. Contributions in memory of Evelyn may be made to Bethlehem Church
Evelyn was born April 26, 1944 in Iowa City, Iowa to Mearl and Lillian (Alcott) Jones. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Bland, in 1964. Evelyn and Ron graduated with the last class from Brandon High School in 1962.
Evelyn excelled at cooking and baking. Her homemade pies are legendary among family, friends and farm helpers. She was often found prepping, freezing and canning the produce from her gardens and fruit trees. She enjoyed painting lawn and garden décor for the flower beds she took so much pride in. Evelyn loved to "hunt" morel mushrooms, she would spend hours doing so, bringing home a bounty everytime. Most important to her was spending time with her family. She and Ron are members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronald Bland, sisters Sue Kerkman, Nancy Gray, Marlene Jones, Mary Jean Fall, and Luetta Rider all of Vinton; daughter, Cheryl (Larry) Davenport, Cedar Rapids; daughter Deborah (Gregg) Sampson, Vinton; son Donald (Lori) Bland, Cedar Rapids. Grandchildren, Erica (Henry) Nilges, Amber, Damien, and Lynzey Davenport, Andrew (Karli) and Evan Sampson, Mike (Yvette), Joe (Melissa), and Zach (Sarah) Lewis. Great grandchildren Kendall Jo, August George, Evelyn, Kole, Emma, Alice, Levi, and Johnathan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Marcia Jones, and brother Mearl Jones Jr.
