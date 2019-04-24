ELBERON _ Gary W. Valenta, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone, with Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 am until 10:30 am, also at the church on Saturday. Interment with military rites conducted by the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post #107 and Navy Funeral Honors will be held at National Cemetery in rural Vining.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019