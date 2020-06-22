George A Geater
1942 - 2020
VINTON-George A. Geater, 77, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's.
Private funeral services will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Pastor John Howerton officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery.
George was born September 7, 1942, in Vinton, the son of Clark and Pearl Blocher Geater. He was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School, Vinton.
George was united in marriage to Carol Jean Shaffer on June 24, 1962 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton.
Farming was the joy of George's life. Over the years, he raised cattle and hogs, grew soybeans, corn and alfalfa. His pride was the opportunity to farm with his son, Bryon. The happiness he received from that will never be replaced or forgotten. He never really retired from farming as he was still farming until the end.
Throughout the years he was a 4-H leader of the Harrison Willing Workers 4-H Club. He never missed a Benton County Fair with his kids, and later with his grandkids. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he loved to watch them show their projects. These are memories that will never be forgotten, along with lots of deer seasons and turkey hunts.
George was a 50 year member of Wesley United Methodist Church and on the board of the Vinton Fire Department. He was a crop adjuster for Farmers Mutual Insurance, becoming close friends with his co-workers. (They could find soft serve ice cream and homemade pie in every town!) George never met a person he couldn't strike up a conversation with. He loved to visit.
Saturday's in the fall were spent at the Iowa Hawkeye's football stadium. He was such a fan and never missed a play. He also loved spending weekends on the houseboat, watching the barges go by and calculating all the grain inside.
He was a Harrison Township Trustee helping with the Bear Creek Cemetery for 42 years after taking his dad, Clarks place after his death. His dad would have been proud of him. George took great pride in putting up the flags for Memorial Day weekend.
George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; son, Bryon (Kelly) Geater of Vinton; three daughters, Julie (Jeff) Manatrey of Indianola, Lori (Ryan) Heins of Urbana and Andrea (Dave) Evans of Vinton; grandchildren, Kelsey (Dustin) McClure, Nathan (Beth) Geater, Jessie Manatrey-Lynn, Jenna Manatrey-Lancaster, Taylor Rommann, Morgan (Cody) Raue, Trevor Rommann, Kaitlyn Heins, Sonnie Evans and Kail Evans; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Carter, Maryn, Kason, Gavynn, Brekynn and Joshua; one brother, Glenn (Sue) Geater; brother-in-law, Jim (Lynn Vaughan) Shaffer, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
George was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Gerald and Geraldine Shaffer; sister, Helen and sister-in-law, Becky.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for George and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.


Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
