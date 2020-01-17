|
George Steven (Steve) Isbell of Ely, MN died December 28, 2019 in North Liberty, IA while visiting family for Christmas.
Steve was born September 21, 1947 to Charles Marion Isbell and Marion Waldorf Isbell in Vinton, IA. He was the second of eight children.
He graduated from Washington High School in Vinton, IA in 1965, becoming an electrical apprentice at age seventeen and was both a residential and commercial journeyman electrician foremen and a member of IBEW local 405 until his retirement.
Steve joined the Marine Reserves for six years at age eighteen and was a Veteran.
Steve was a loving husband and father. Family meant everything to him.
He is survived by his mother Marion, his wife Leslie, brothers Dan (Kim), Dave, Matt, Bob (Caroline) and sister Becky Holst (Dave).
He is also survived by his children, Brooke Salger, Jake Isbell (Sherri), Gabe (Missy), Aaron, Ben (Alaina), Brei Thompson (Daniel), Isaac, Moriah Cosman, Grace, John, Maggie and Sarah. Steve is also survived by twenty beautiful grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his Father Marion (Izzy) and brothers, Mike and Jim.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held in Vinton, IA at the Ray House on May 2nd at 2pm.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Jan. 17, 2020